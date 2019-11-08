AUSTIN, Texas — Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a three-level duplex near MoPac and 2222 on Saturday night.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire at 5605 Highland Crest Drive was burning through the back side of the duplex, extending to the attic.

The fire has caused a partial structure collapse and firefighters have gone defensive.

No further information is available at this time.

