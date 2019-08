AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a duplex fire in southeast Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said firefighters were called to the blaze at 2400 Burleson Road around 5 p.m.

Crews are facing heavy fire and have gone defensive.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin ISD makes major changes to dress code

FBI spotted near World Class Holdings office in Downtown Austin

Round Rock man allegedly drags dog from his pickup truck