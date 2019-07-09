AUSTIN, Texas — Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire in South Travis County on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple firefighting units were operating off Estancia Parkway and Camino Vaquero Parkway, the Austin Fire Department said.

The fire has grown to around 50 acres and is burning in uninhabited land along Onion Creek.

Crews from Manchaca, Austin and Buda were working to get the fire contained. STAR Flight is assiting with aerial drops.

No structures were threatened at this point, Austin Fire Department said.

Neighbors are asked not to call 911 unless they see fire or have smoke or smoke odor inside their residences.

No further information is available at this time.

