AUSTIN, Texas — A firefighter was hurt after suffering an electrical shock while battling a "heavy fire" in South Austin early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a vacant building in the 4400 block of Lucksinger Lane off of St. Elmo Street. It was near Congress Avenue and Ben White Boulevard.

The fire has been put out, but Austin Energy is at the scene helping fire crews investigate by working to disconnect power to the structure.

The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Fire crews are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

