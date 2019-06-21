AUSTIN, Texas — The South Austin fire that displaced 19 people as arson, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire happened overnight and the initial call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Friday. Fire officials believe the cause of the fire was incendiary and intentionally set.

The first started in a closet at a four-plex in southwest Austin near Slaughter Lane and Manchaca. There were working smoke alarms in the four-plex, and at least $150,000 in structural damage and about $50,000 in content damages, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued several people from their balconies, including one Austin police officer who went up to try and help those who were trapped, KVUE's Leslie Adami reports.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

