Here are some tips for how to protect your home from a wildfire

Flying embers are the greatest threat to homes. Cleaning the gutters and the roof of your home can help prevent a tragedy.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Central Texas region is at an increased risk of wildfire. While chances have decreased, it's a good time to remind you how to take an active approach to wildfire prevention.

According to Alex Bergenzer with the Texas A&M Forest Service, flying embers are the greatest threat to a home during a wildfire. Bergenzer said there are several ways homeowners can increase both their safety and their home's chance of survival when wildfire strikes.

"Biggest things are cleaning your gutters out," Bergenzer said. "If you have gutters, [they] are a great place for an ember to land, catch fire and start your home up."

In addition to cleaning out your home's gutters, cleaning the roof is also important. The roof is usually the most vulnerable part of your home, so removing any debris could help prevent a tragedy. A more expensive way to protect your home is to build a metal or tile roof.

Other alternatives to protecting your home that are more affordable include watering any outdoor plants and maintaining a well-groomed lawn. Watering your plants consistently allows them to stay healthy and not hold fire for long, and removing any dead plants removes a fire hazard.

"If you have overgrown shrubs, prune them," Bergenzer said. "Trees that are nearby the home, pruning those up and removing [tree] limbs. Making sure that any dead vegetation...is removed from around the home."

Bergenzer added other ways homeowners can protect their property before a wildfire occurs:

Replace or repair any loose or missing shingles or roof tiles to prevent ember penetration

Reduce embers that could pass through vents in the eaves by installing one-eighth inch metal mesh screening

Repair or replace any damaged or loose window screens. Areas that are below patios and decks can be screened-in or boxed-in with wire mesh to prevent debris or combustible materials from accumulating

Move any flammable material – including mulch, plants, leaves and needles and firewood piles – away from wall exteriors and remove anything stored underneath a deck or porch

