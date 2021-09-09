Fire extinguished at Lakeline Mall food court

The fire was extinguished before noon on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire has been extinguished after an incident at the Lakeline Mall food court on Thursday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire started in the food court and extended up the hood exhaust system and into the roof.

The AFD reported that the fire was put out by 11:44 a.m. and that crews would remain on scene for "extensive overhaul."

Units from the Volente Fire Department, ESD 6 (Lake Travis) and ESD 2 (Pflugerville) also responded.

No further information was immediately available.

Fire at Lakeline Mall went to a 2nd Alarm. Fire started in the food court and extended up the hood exhaust system to the room. Fire is knocked down. Crews will be on scene for extensive overhaul pic.twitter.com/br3HhOCJlA — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 9, 2021