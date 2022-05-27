x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials responding to fire at boat storage facility near Lake Travis

The fire is taking place at Hudson Bend Boat & Campers Storage.
Credit: Conner Board

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Austin Fire Department and Lake Travis Fire Rescue are reporting a large fire at a boat storage facility Friday.

Officials are on scene at 4704 Hudson Bend Road, Hudson Bend Boat & Campers Storage.

Officials said the fire has grown into a second alarm.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue is the main responding agency while the AFD has a unit on scene assisting. At least six storage units are involved, firefighters said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Timeline: Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

Uvalde school mass shooting: What we know about the victims

Official: Officers waited 45 minutes in school hallway before agents opened door

More Videos

In Other News

First responders reflect on recovery efforts during 1997 Jarrell tornado