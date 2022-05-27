Officials responding to fire at boat storage facility near Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Austin Fire Department and Lake Travis Fire Rescue are reporting a large fire at a boat storage facility Friday.
Officials are on scene at 4704 Hudson Bend Road, Hudson Bend Boat & Campers Storage.
Officials said the fire has grown into a second alarm.
Lake Travis Fire Rescue is the main responding agency while the AFD has a unit on scene assisting. At least six storage units are involved, firefighters said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
