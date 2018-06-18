AUSTIN -- A suspect is in custody after a fire was reportedly intentionally set at a historic downtown Austin building, Austin Fire said.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire broke out on the third floor of the Austin Club located at 110 East Ninth Street Monday morning. The building's alarm went off at 4:30 a.m., Austin Fire told KVUE.

The small fire was controlled by the building's sprinkler system, AFD said. Fire officials said a substantial amount of water damage resulted from the sprinkler system. Officials estimate that a more than $100,000 worth of damage resulted from the fire.

AFD said the fire appears to be intentionally set and that Austin police has a suspect in custody. Austin police told KVUE that when they arrived at the building, the suspect ran away. Police officers were able to arrest him after a chase.

The building, which dates back to 1878, is a historic landmark used for special events.

