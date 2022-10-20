Fire in Flatonia destroys personal library filled with 70,000 books, thousands of other reading materials

According to the homeowner, he started the collection of books and other materials when he was seven or eight years old.

FLATONIA, Texas — Earlier this month, Gary Hoover's house burned down.

"Once it got going and with that heavy of a fire load, we just couldn't get enough water on it," Flatonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Robinson said.

According to Hoover, he had a collection of 70,000 books and tens of thousands of maps, brochures, CDs and other media in his personal library. Robinson noted there was so much material in the house, firefighters could not get inside to put out the flames.

"This is too close to home, so we called the state fire marshal's office, and they sent out two investigators," Robinson said. "The damage was so great that the last I heard that it was under investigation, undetermined."

There was so much damage that after the fire was out, they had to bring in a crew to knock down the remainder of the structure which had stood for decades. Hoover had only lived in it for five years.

Robinson and his crews had staffing challenges as well. The fire started in the middle of the day when the Flatonia Volunteer Fire Department has fewer people able to respond. He called in a mutual aid request to other departments to help put out the flames.

"We realized pretty quick into the incident and decided to go defensive, you know, that just to try to protect the adjacent structures," Robinson said.

Because Hoover started the collection when he was a child, he has a GoFundMe to try and replace what he can as well as find a place to live.