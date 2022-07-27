Crews battling grass fire in Buda, evacuations issued as a precaution

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that first responders are working to put out a grass fire in Buda.
The fire was reported on FM 967 near Coves of Cimarron in Buda. That's in northwest Buda off of 1626.
A KVUE crew on the scene reports that multiple fire trucks and law enforcement officers from Buda, Kyle and the sheriff's office are at the scene. Helicopters are also there assisting in the response.
The HCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
An evacuation order has been issued out of an abundance of caution and reverse 911 calls are being made.
A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at Hays Hills Baptist Church at 1401 N. FM 2626 in Buda. Pets are allowed but officials ask that cats be held in carriers and that dogs remain on leashes at all times.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
