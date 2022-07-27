Crews battling grass fire in Buda, evacuations issued as a precaution

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

The fire was reported on FM 967 near Coves of Cimarron in Buda. That's in northwest Buda off of 1626.

A KVUE crew on the scene reports that multiple fire trucks and law enforcement officers from Buda, Kyle and the sheriff's office are at the scene. Helicopters are also there assisting in the response.

Buda Fire Department, with support of other agencies including the Wildland Task Force, is fighting a wildfire near the... Posted by Hays County Texas - Official on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The HCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

An evacuation order has been issued out of an abundance of caution and reverse 911 calls are being made.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at Hays Hills Baptist Church at 1401 N. FM 2626 in Buda. Pets are allowed but officials ask that cats be held in carriers and that dogs remain on leashes at all times.

Happening now in Buda:



I am at the scene of a fire in Buda near RM 967 and FM 1626.



Many departments are on scene including Buda Fire, Kyle Fire, and the Hays County Sheriff’s Dept.



Many roads are blocked off and a helicopter is dropping water on the fire.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/8xUuF6d3m9 — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) July 27, 2022

