TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out Monday morning in South Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS said first responders were called to a fire located in the 400 block of Bear Canyon Drive at around 8:30 a.m. March 30. The address is located between South Austin and Buda in Manchaca, Texas.

One person, only identified by ATCEMS as an adult, was rescued from the building before first responders started performing CPR. That person was taken to an Austin hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

At around 9:45 a.m., ATCEMS said firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

