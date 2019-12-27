AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a North Austin hotel Friday morning.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the fire was reported at 9:18 a.m. at the 8300 block of N. Interstate 35. That appears to be the location of an Austin Suites Hotel. ATCEMS said one person is being evaluated for possible injuries.

The Austin Fire Department said that when firefighters first arrived, a unit was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews have contained the fire to that area, AFD said,

The fire is reportedly under control and some of the second alarm firefighters have been released from the scene.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Regional AMBER alert issued for 4-year-old abducted in southwest Austin

There are new Texas laws going into effect next week that you need to know about

Toll rates across Austin area go up starting Jan. 1