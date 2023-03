AFD crews have been working to ensure that the RVs nearby the one on fire do not also catch on fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — A "fully involved fire" has engulfed an RV early Tuesday morning.

At 6:14 a.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that there was a fifth wheel RV that was engulfed in flames in the 400 block of Veldt Drive in Austin.

AFD crews have been working to ensure that the RVs nearby the one on fire do not also catch on fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.