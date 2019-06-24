GIDDINGS, Texas — The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire on Sunday at a restaurant in Giddings where they found a man dead.

Owner Ed Pampell of Loebau Wagon Stop in Giddings allegedly went into a burning structure at the restaurant and did not come back out.

According to deputies, Pampell's body was found after the Giddings Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The building that had caught fire was an outbuilding used for cooking.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

