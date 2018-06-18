SAN MARCOS, Texas -- A fire that broke out at the Amazon fulfillment center in San Marcos Monday afternoon is mostly put out, authorities said.

Hays County EMS said Monday afternoon that crews from across the county were responding to the fulfillment center due to reports of a structure fire. The fire was later "knocked down," according to first responders.

KVUE has reached out to the City of San Marcos to inquire about the severity of the fire and extent of the damage.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

