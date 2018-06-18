SAN MARCOS, Texas -- A fire that broke out at the Amazon fulfillment center in San Marcos Monday afternoon has been extinguished, authorities said.

According to the City of San Marcos, the San Marcos Fire Department received the call at 12:37 p.m. and first units arrived at 12:43 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 2:15 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene until the building was clear of smoke.

Fire suppression efforts caused significant damage to a limited portion of the fulfillment center, the City said, though no injuries were reported and the building was evacuated successfully. Officials said the fire was contained to the third floor of the building.

“Amazon management and personnel did an outstanding job quickly evacuating the building and providing 100 percent accountability of their employees on duty at the time,” said Fire Chief Les Stephens.

The San Marcos Police Department, the South Hays Fire Department, and the cities of Kyle, Buda and New Braunfels also provided aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

