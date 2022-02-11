Austin community coalition says it has raised 90% of $515M goal to combat homelessness

FindingHomeATX said the funding will help get 3,000 people experiencing homelessness off the street and into homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — FindingHomeATX, a private and public coalition group, said it has raised 90% of its $515 million goal needed to house 3,000 people experiencing homelessness.

The coalition said its goal will add new affordable housing units and build a "more advanced homelessness response system."

Funding from partners will help the coalition achieve its housing goal, with 1,300 people housed in newly-developed units and 1,700 people placed in existing rental units across Austin, according to a release. FindingHomeATX said it has already contributed to the creation of 1,400 new units in 20 projects in the development process, with 625 people already housed.

"Our work is a community-led movement to transform the way Austin responds to and addresses people experiencing homelessness. We are taking a moment today to celebrate how Austin has, once again, risen to the challenge to serve our neighbors,” FindingHomeATX Chair Lynn Meredith said in a release.

Some of the funding provided will also support the creation of a respite center for those experiencing homelessness.

At a Nov. 2 gathering of community leaders, homeless service providers and donors, Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced the Realtor Incentive Program for local realtors who can earn up to $2,000 per signed lease to help end homelessness in Austin and Travis County, according to the release.

Additionally, a second Summit on Homelessness is being planned, with a tentative date set for summer 2023.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube