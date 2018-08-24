GEORGETOWN, Texas — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, fighting to keep his seat, visited Georgetown Friday for a meet-and-greet.

The Republican senator's meet-and-greet took place at the La Playa restaurant on North Austin Avenue at 4 p.m.

As the senate race heats up, a lot of voters want to know if Cruz and his opponent, Democrat Beto O'Rourke, will debate. Cruz called for five debates while O'Rourke called for six -- and one in Spanish.

O'Rourke's campaign team said it's been talking with Cruz's campaign to find the best times and places for debates. The two are supposed to debate next Friday, but neither of them have actually agreed to it.

A video that shows O'Rourke voicing his opinion about the National Football League kneeling protests has gone viral, gaining the attention of celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres.

Cruz responded and gave his opinion about O'Rourke's viral video on Friday.

"It’s been incredibly popular with people outside of Texas. But here in Texas, we show respect for the flag," said Cruz. "Everyone has a first amendment right to speak, but you have a first amendment right to protest. But you can do it in a way that is respectful to the flag and respectful to all of those men and women who fought and many of whom died to protect this country.”

Cruz also tweeted a response by quoting a tweet from Golden State Warriors Coach, Steve Kerr.

Beto makes a big step forward in his campaign to represent the Golden State Warriors. Only thing is, it’s Texans who will decide. Maybe disrespecting the flag and protesting the national anthem is not what most Texans support.... https://t.co/FdOmHxDYhK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 24, 2018

The race has been a little too close for comfort for Cruz, who comfortably defeated his Democratic opponent in 2012. Texas voters haven't elected a Democratic senator in more than 25 years.

