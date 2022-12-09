Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams

The raucous fight between players led to fans jumping the fence to join the fray.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray.

The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football teams at Eastern Hills' field with just six minutes left in the game.

Dallas ISD said the game was called off early due to the pier-sixer, with both teams being disqualified. The fracas is still being investigated.

"The UIL is aware of the incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt high school students during a football game on Thursday September 8, 2022," the UIL wrote in a statement. "The school and the local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties for involved students. The UIL will continue to gather information."

Per UIL rules, players involved in the fight will miss half of the next game they play. Eligible JV players from Roosevelt will play the first half of the next game on Friday, Dallas ISD stated, with the varsity players reinstated in the second half.

"Dallas ISD does not condone this type of behavior among our student-athletes, coaches, or fans," the district wrote in a statement. "As we educate the whole student, our emphasis has been centered around making healthy decisions to resolve conflict rather than adding to intense moments experienced in team sports."

Fort Worth ISD said their inquiry into the Friday night fight is also still active.