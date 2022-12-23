Fiancé of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard says he didn't strangle her

In a statement, Beard's fiancé said it wasn't her intent to have him arrested or prosecuted.

AUSTIN, Texas — The fiancé of suspended UT men's basketball coach Chris Beard shared a statement on Friday regarding the alleged domestic violence incident that led to Beard's arrest on Dec. 12.

In a statement shared with KVUE's Tony Plohetski, Beard's fiancée, Randi Trew, said Beard did not strangle her and that "it was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted." She also that Beard was acting in self-defense and she does not refute that.

Here's the full statement from Trew:

"Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, and the University of Texas among others. As Chris' fiance and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played during this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time."

BREAKING: The fiancé of UT basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement saying that “Chris did not strangle me” and that “It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted.” She also said she does not refute that he acted in self defense. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QXVgxeOHwz — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 23, 2022

An arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE following the incident states that she told officers Beard choked her and left her with bruises. Specifically, the affidavit stated she told police that Beard was "going nuts" and that he choked her, threw her off the bead, bit her and caused bruising on her leg.

The woman's injuries, in addition to having been choked, were a bite mark to her right forearm with visible teeth mark and redness, an abrasion to her right eyebrow and temple area, an abrasion on her left leg spanning from her knee to foot and a cut to her left thumb with dried blood, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also included the "Assault Victims Statement (AVS)", which included the following injuries: scratches on her back, scratch mark to right eye, bite mark to right arm, abrasion and bruises to left leg and cut to left hand.

Also included in the AVS were the following strangulation symptoms: difficulty breathing during, shallow breathing during and rapid breathing after.

The affidavit also states that Beard told police that he has recordings showing he was not the primary aggressor. When asked if he would be willing to share those audio records, he reportedly said no.

The Austin Police Department responded to a 911 "disturbance-urgent" call around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. An APD spokesperson told KVUE on Monday morning that Beard allegedly strangled a person at the home. Beard was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail early that morning. He faces a third-degree felony charge for "assault on a family/household member-impede breath circulation."

Beard was released from jail before 3 p.m. that same day and was suspended without pay by UT. Rodney Terry, former assistant coach, is serving as acting head coach.

UT also released a new statement Friday following Trew's:

“We are reviewing the statement from Randi Trew. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations.”