Austin-Travis County EMS responded to fewer overall calls in Saturday's incident report

AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Saturday, Dec. 24.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 300 911 calls in the last 24 hours.

From midnight to midnight on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to 12 environmental incident response calls and six cold weather shelter transport calls. One of the 315 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.

This comes 24 hours after the 382 calls that ATCEMS received on Friday, which had more overall calls, including 24 cold weather calls and two carbon monoxide exposure calls.

During these series of calls, six people were transported by single responder units to cold weather shelters and warming centers. Also during this time period, ATCEMS Integrative Services Team checked-in with people experiencing homelessness. The Integrative Services Team was able to do this through the collaboration with Capital Metro and HOST to assist in transportation.

This report does not state if and how many people decided to not be relocated during the 24 hour time period. According to ATCEMS, another update may be released depending upon activities that occur on Sunday.

The Hard Freeze Warning has expired as of 10 a.m. on Sunday for the Central Texas area.

In the 24hr period (midnight to midnight) Saturday, #ATCEMSMedics responded to 315 total 911 incidents. Of those incidents, 12 were environmentally related. There was 1 call for carbon monoxide exposure responded to by #ATCEMS. pic.twitter.com/LGgOfCsxuw — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 25, 2022