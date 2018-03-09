It's something people all over the country brace for at one point or another every year -- severe weather.

September is recognized by FEMA as National Preparedness Month, which aims to help people follow steps to take when preparing for natural disasters.

Those steps are separated into four weeks for people to practice by using FEMA's National Preparedness page.

We sat down with a meteorologist at the National Weather Service to talk about those steps.

Week 1 is dedicated is to having an emergency plan ready.

"If you don't have to drive anywhere, typically we like to tell people just to stay home and stay off the roads," said Nick Hampshire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "If you do have to travel and you do have to be on the roads, just give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. If you come across any flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown."

Week 2 is about learning life-saving skills.

"I think it's important to know what to do in those situations, whether it is that preparedness of the plan, or if something does ultimately happen and it affects your home or your business, knowing then what to do," said Hampshire.

Week 3 is to make sure you're covered.

"Definitely flood insurance and things like that are recommended, especially if you are in the 100-year floodplain or along those creeks and rivers, low-lying areas that we have in South-Central Texas," said Hampshire.

Week 4 is to save up for an emergency and to know that every storm is different.

"Be prepared to enact that plan when the time comes, and don't get too caught up in the trying to compare this storm to the last storm because every storm is going to be different," he said.

You can always stay up to date with the latest weather updates and tips on how to stay safe by using the KVUE app and following the KVUE storm team.

© 2018 KVUE-TV