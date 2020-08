Fire crews were working to overhaul smoldering cargo after the blaze.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that engulfed a FedEx truck in northwest Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck caught fire in a parking lot off the 10099 block of N. MoPac Expressway northbound service road around 2 p.m.

According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were working to overhaul smoldering cargo from the blaze.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The cause was determined to be accidental, AFD said.

