AUSTIN, Texas — FBI agents are “conducting law enforcement activity” in South Austin on Wednesday, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.

The FBI is “lawfully present” at 1501 S. Mopac Blvd., an area close to several businesses.

Agents were at the offices of electronics manufacturer Vorago Technologies, according to the Statesman. A sign on the door reportedly reads: “This office suite is closed/DO NOT ENTER.”

“I cannot elaborate on why we are there and what we are doing,” said the spokesperson.

The FBI said there was no public safety threat.

