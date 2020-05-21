Investigators with the FBI confirmed one suspect was shot and killed by security personnel. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have information on the other suspect.

Suspect in shooting at NAS-Corpus Christi shot and killed at the base.

FBI, ATF searching for second suspect

Officials surrounded home on the 4600 Greensboro Drive, took electronics from home

FBI announced tip line for the general public

Suspect who was shot and killed at the base has been identified as Adam Alsahli, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the investigation.

Officials praise heroic efforts of base personnel

UPDATE 9:30PM MAY 21: FBI Houston praises heroic efforts of NAS-Corpus Christi personnel, announces tipline to gain leads on alleged 2nd suspect

FBI officials out of Houston have announced a tip line for anyone in the general public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect in the shooting that took place at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi this morning (see information below).

The tip line phone number is 1-800-225-5324.

Meanwhile, the suspect who was shot and killed at the base was identified as Adam Alsahli, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the investigation.

Officials also took to Twitter to praise the heroic efforts of personnel on the base.

SWAT team has surrounded a house near Saratoga Blvd that is believed to be connected to the terrorist attack at NAS-CC earlier today.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi officials confirmed to 3News Thursday morning that one sailor was injured during a shootout that took place at the base's North Gate.

It happened around 6:15 a.m., prompting a lockdown of the base. The suspect allegedly drove up to an entry gate, drew a handgun and fired at a Navy guard, striking her ballistic vest, according to government officials. That sailor has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators with the FBI confirmed at 2 p.m. that the suspect was shot and killed by security personnel. They believe the incident was terror related, and that a second suspect may be at large in the community.

On Monday, FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General William Barr announced developments in the investigation into last year’s shooting at another Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, determining through evidence found on that suspect’s phone that he had connections to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

U.S. Representative Michael Cloud was on base shortly after the shooting.

Cloud released a statement saying:

"Earlier today, I was at NAS-CC to meet with CCAD Commander Colonel Atkins and CNATRA Rear Admiral Dwyer and felt completely safe knowing how well protected we were by the men and women serving the base. I am thankful to hear the NSF personnel who was wounded in today’s shooting is recovering, and I am thankful for her bravery in successfully carrying out her duties in protecting the base and its assets. The heroism shown no doubt saved lives. I am grateful to all at NAS-CC, CNATRA , and CCAD for what they do each day to keep our country safe and for their service in defending our freedom, especially in the face of danger. While the FBI continues their investigation, I encourage anyone with information to report it to law enforcement.”

A 3News viewer who was in a line of vehicles outside NAS-CC's North Gate at the time of the shooting shared video from the scene with 3News. You can hear several shots being fired.

Around 7:30 a.m., NAS-CC officials reported that the shooter had been neutralized.

Meanwhile, NAS-CC remained on modified lockdown as first responders and investigators processed the scene. As of 11 a.m., people were allowed to leave the base via the South Gate. The north gate remained closed.

At around 1 p.m., NAS-CC officials confirmed that the sailor who was shot during the incident had been taken to an area hospital where they were deemed in good condition. They have since been released.

The North Gate of NAS-CC remains closed, but the South Gate has been opened to all traffic.

When the incident unfolded, NAS-CC officials put out an alert saying, "NAS-Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."

They also took to social media to warn drivers to steer clear.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, who assisted in the response, also advised that people avoid the area.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, which is right down the road from NAS-CC, issued a Code Blue, alerting students who may be on campus to remain indoors and avoid windows.

Base officials said the FBI is now the lead investigative entity on the case. 3News will keep you updated as more information is made available.

History of Lockdowns at NAS-CC

February 2019 - 37-year-old Daniel E. King forced his way into a woman's car while she was pumping gas at a Corpus Christi convenience store. A short time later he crashed into a barrier at the North Gate. King then got out of the car when it caught fire and charged security personnel. That's when shots were fired and King was killed.

October 2019 - NAS-CC was placed on lockdown after a man rushed the North Gate. Police said 47-year-old Brian Robinson stole a truck at a Beeville convenient store and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase before crashing into the North Gate. Robsinson took off on foot, but was captured shortly after telling officers he was suicidal, and had thoughts of "suicide by cop" but surrendered so no one else would get hurt. It turns out the truck he stole reportedly contained two guns and a .9mm clip. He was charged with destruction of government property and possession of a stolen firearm.

December 2019 - A NAS-CC lockdown came after an employee had made verbal threats. Though unrelated, it was just five days after a mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. It's now known that a member of the Saudi Royal Guard who had ties to Al Qeida shot and killed three American airmen on that base in Florida.