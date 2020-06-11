FBI finds homemade destructive device while searching Austin man's home

Authorities made the discovery while serving a search warrant in Travis County on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a convicted felon in Austin who is suspected of possessing a firearm and destructive device.

While executing a search warrant in 38-year-old Erich Wittwer's home, FBI agents found a .308 caliber semi-automatic assault rifle and a homemade destructive device, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO).

Online records show Wittwer lives in Austin's Colony, near Wickham Lane and Cottingham Drive.

Wittwer is facing two charges: one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device. Each charges carries up to 10 years in prison.

According to the USAO and Texas Department of Public Safety records KVUE obtained, he was convicted in 2009 for two counts of assault causing bodily injury/family violence, both felonies.

He was also convicted in 1993 for possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and DWI in 2007, also a misdemeanor.

As of Thursday evening, Wittwer remained in federal custody.

The USAO did not share why a search warrant was executed at his home.

Members with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are assisting the FBI.