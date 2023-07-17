Fayette County Sheriff's Office finds $850K worth of cocaine during traffic stop

During their search, they deployed canine “Kolt,” who found 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) of cocaine hidden in the walls of a cooler.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office seized $850,000 worth of cocaine hidden in the back of a truck.

On Friday, July 7, the department's Narcotics Canine Unit carried out a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at mile marker 664 around 4 p.m.

A truck was pulled over and deputies got permission to search the vehicle.

During their search, they deployed canine “Kolt,” who found 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) of cocaine hidden in the walls of a cooler filled with Coca-Cola in the truck bed.

The driver, 31-year-old Gil Ignacio, was arrested for felony cocaine possession.