FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — One Central Texas county is topping a list for the number of healthy people living in the area.

According to a recent study by 24/7 Wall St., Fayette County is the least obese county in our state.

The obesity rate is 20.5% and 77% of adults living in Fayette County are physically active.

Researchers said the most obese county is Angelina County, which is in northeast Texas. The obesity rate there is close to 38%.

In comparison, the obesity rate for the entire state of Texas is 30.1%

To conduct the study, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

