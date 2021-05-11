Fayette County star K-9 Kolt uncovers $1.1M worth of cocaine

This is Kolt's second major drug bust in the past month.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video is from a drug bust in April 2021.

The Fayette County Narcotics Canine Unit apprehended a man allegedly carrying $1.1 million worth of cocaine in his car on Friday, May 7.

This is the second major drug bust in the past month by Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 partner, Kolt, who found $885,000 worth of cocaine three weeks ago.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported that Sgt. Thumann was conducting a routine traffic violation stop on a Chevy Silverado on Interstate 10 at the 661 mile marker at approximately 4:29 p.m.

According to the press release, after speaking to the driver, Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle, posing to be a fiber optics company car, was transporting narcotics.

After receiving permission to search the vehicle, Thumann deployed Kolt and found 11 kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle's specially modified roof.

The authorities arrested the driver, Salvador Noyola, 52, of Mission, and he was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center on felony drug possession charges.

Fayette County Deputy Herman Olvera also assisted with the traffic stop.