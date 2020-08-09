x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Two flown to hospital after elderly couple's home exploded in Fayette County

The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away.
Credit: Fayette County Record
(Photo credit: Fayette County Record)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to the hospital after a home explosion and fire in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

According to Fayette County Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau, an elderly couple's home in Ellinger exploded around 6:44 a.m. Fire officials at the scene believe it's a propane explosion.

The couple was severely injured and sent to a local hospital.

The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away.

There is a "huge power plant" nearby, but there is no connection to the explosion.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Post by fcr.news.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

California fire sparked by device to reveal baby's gender

Williamson County deputies find 13-year-old girl after she went missing on Labor Day

5 boats sank during 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis, TCSO says