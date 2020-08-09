Two flown to hospital after elderly couple's home exploded in Fayette County

The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to the hospital after a home explosion and fire in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

According to Fayette County Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau, an elderly couple's home in Ellinger exploded around 6:44 a.m. Fire officials at the scene believe it's a propane explosion.

The couple was severely injured and sent to a local hospital.

The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away.

There is a "huge power plant" nearby, but there is no connection to the explosion.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.