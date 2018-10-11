LA GRANGE, Texas — The Fayette County deputy who was shot in the face while serving a warrant has been released from the hospital, according to the La Grange Police Department.

Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann, who is a single father to three girls, lost his left eye as a result of the shooting on Nov. 1.

Fayette County Police Department

RELATED:

Fayette County deputy and single father loses eye after shooting, doctors working to save the other

Suspect in shooting that seriously injured Fayette County deputy identified

KVUE's Molly Oak recently spoke with a representative with the sheriff's office, who said Lehmann lost his left eye, and that they are waiting to hear if he will have sight in his right eye.

Shazizz Mateen, 49, was identified by police as the man who shot Lehmann.

Merteen faces four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, according to the La Grange Police Department. Each charge holds a penalty of five to 99 years in prison.

© 2018 KVUE-TV