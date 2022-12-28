Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.

Deputies followed the suspects before conducting felony traffic stops on the two vehicles along with the La Grange Police Department.

The suspects in each vehicle were detained and a large amount of money believed to have been taken in the robbery was located inside on of the vehicles, along with equipment for surveilling targets, deputies said.