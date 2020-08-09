Alcohol believed a factor in fatal Labor Day crash in San Marcos

The crash involved six vehicles and resulted in the death of one person.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — After an initial investigation, San Marcos police believe alcohol was a factor in a fatal Labor Day crash on West Wonder World Drive and Purgatory Creek Bridge.

The San Marcos Police Department, San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday.

Officials said that based on evidence on scene and witness statements, a silver 2011 Ford F250 driven by Kyle Nissen of San Marcos was moving westbound on West Wonder World Drive in the left lane when he drifted to the right and side-swiped a Grey Nissan Rogue. The Ford F250 then drifted back to the left and crossed the center double-yellow stripe, striking four other vehicles head-on.

Those vehicles included:

a white 2020 Ford F150

a black Chevrolet Silverado

a grey 2018 Mazda CX9

a white 2012 Nissan Altima

The driver of the 2020 Ford F150, 61-year-old David Hollinbeck of San Antonio, was killed in the crash. His wife and passenger, Toni, was transported to Seton Hays and was released later that day.

Other than the driver of the Nissan Rogue, every driver and passenger involved was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Several of those had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the roadway between Craddock Avenue and Hunter Road was closed until 6:30 p.m. so the San Marcos Collision Investigation Team could investigate. Texas State University Police and San Marcos Park Rangers also assisted in shutting down the roadway until barricades were put up. Additionally, the Hays County Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) assisted with shade and hydration for investigators.

The collision team is continuing the investigation and believes that alcohol was a factor. A blood search warrant was obtained for Nissen. Additional warrants could come forward pending results.

This is the 13th traffic fatality in San Marcos so far in 2020. As of this incident, the city has seen the highest number of traffic fatalities in a single year since 2012, when San Marcos counted 13 fatalities total for the year.