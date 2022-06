The crash occurred at the Spicewood Springs intersection.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs Thursday just before noon.

The rollover collision resulted in the death of an adult, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS said to expect delays in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Rollover Collision with Ejection 8000 N Capital Of Texas Hwy Nb (X-Street Spicewood Spgs, 11:51): #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays in the area. No other info available. pic.twitter.com/Vc7XvPW3Jb — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022