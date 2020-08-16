x
One dead, another injured in eastern Travis County crash

Medics were on the scene of the one-vehicle collision at the 7900 block of FM 969 Road around 10:45 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another has been declared a trauma alert after a one-vehicle collision in eastern Travis County on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics were on the scene of a vehicle rescue at the 7900 block of FM 969 Road around 10:45 p.m.

ATCEMS said one person was briefly pinned in their vehicle but has been extricated. CPR was in performed.

One person was declared dead on the scene, while a second person taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to expect delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.

