Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash

Police said the man was charged with failure to stop and render aid after he reportedly struck the woman's vehicle as he ran a red light.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month.

Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.

Officials believe Jarai Brady, 20, was traveling west on Loyola Lane in a 2008 Honda Accord when he struck Shelby's vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Corolla. Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Shelby was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Brady was eventually located and arrested. He has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS); or use the Crime Stoppers app.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 77th fatal crash of 2022. There have been a resulting 79 deaths for the year. On the date of this crash last year, there were 86 fatal crashes resulting in 93 deaths.