Farmers' market gets busy after grocery stores cleared out

The Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller in Austin saw a lot of customers Sunday in the aftermath of Texas' winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — Customers flocked to the Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller Sunday after grocery store shelves across Texas cleared out because of the devastating winter storms. Farmers' market vendors said it was a very busy weekend for them.

"This is the busiest I've ever seen it, and I've been doing the farmers' market for a couple of years," vendor Faith Reed said. "We had to scramble and harvest everything we could for the markets today and yesterday and everybody really turned out."

Reed said many customers told her "thank you" and said they hadn't "had a vegetable in days."

"The last two days have been my best days ever at the market," vendor Ivan Matula said. "I was really happy to have enough food to provide."

"I know that store shelves are empty, so it's nice to be able to provide the community with a little food here," vendor Lewis Hall said. "I mean, we're all in this together. I think we found out that Austin is a great city for a community and helping each other out."

Customers also noted that despite the difficulties Texas is facing in the aftermath of the winter storms, it was nice to see people coming together to help one another at the farmers' market.

"It seems like we're going from one crisis to another to another," Ivan Davila said. "People [are] helping one another."

"People are smiling. It feels kind of like some sort of community within COVID," Britt White said. "You can tell things are running out just as quickly as they were at the grocery store, but there's still some items left and I got myself some fresh meat."

"Hopefully we'll be bringing more stuff to the market next week," Matula said.

The Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at 4209 Airport Blvd. Austin, Texas, 78722.