Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings

The Larsen family lost their home, vehicles and countless other belongings to the fire. The ranch had been owned by the family since the 1980s.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out.

One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area.

While it was fully contained earlier in the week, families are still dealing with the impact of the fire. One of those families is the Larsen family. The family lost their home, vehicles and countless other belongings.

Their ranch was built in 1943 but has been in the family since the 1980s.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with the hope to raise $50,000. So far, just over $3,000 has been raised.

"Any funds raised by the community will go towards clean-up, replacement of tools and essentials, damage/foundation assessment and, we hope, rebuilding something that our family can continue to enjoy as the thing it was always meant to be: a place to come together," Hannah Larsen wrote on the GoFundMe page.

You can read more about the family's ranch and donate here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube