ELGIN, Texas — The family of a 6-year-old boy who was hit by an 18-wheeler while getting off a school bus has sued the driver, claiming he was negligent.

The accident happened on June 11 on U.S. 290 east of Elgin. According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver swerved to miss the bus and struck the child while traveling into a ditch.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on July 3, the school bus was stopped with its lights flashing, warning that students were unloading. The lawsuit goes on to say that the driver, identified as Asnay Perez Noda, "knowingly ignored" the warning signs, failed to slow down and passed the bus, causing him to hit the 6-year-old boy.

The lawsuit states Noda was driving a company vehicle at the time from Roca Carrier LLC. Noda, the company and the company's owner, Angel Carrazana, are being sued for negligence.

After the incident, the boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

"As a result of the collision, (the child) sustained severe physical and emotional injuries and damages,” the lawsuit said.

The family is seeking $1 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

