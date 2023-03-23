Family speaks out after loved one shot, killed on Wednesday evening

Austin police responded to Fort Branch Apartments Wednesday night after a woman called and told them she had been shot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dominique Tripp is mourning the loss of her sister, Shanreka Mays, after she said she was shot and killed on March 23.

Tripp said her sister would have been 28 on March 31 and had birthday plans set for this weekend.

"I was in total shock and disbelief. I was actually taking my daughter to school. I was just in total disbelief - we just lost two brothers. I just lost my husband, so to hear I just lost my sister ... It was a lot," said Tripp.

Officers from the Austin Police Department (APD) responded to Fort Branch Apartments along Techni Center Drive Wednesday night after a woman called them and said she had been shot inside of her apartment.

"Officers had to try and find the location. They weren't as quick as as they were able to just because they were given limited information. But she did provide enough information to finally get the officers to kind of pin down her exact location," said Corporal Jose Mendez with the Austin Public Information Office during a press conference Wednesday night.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and no weapon was found.

APD described the shooting as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

Tripp said Mays had two children and was an aspiring music artist.

"She had such a big personality. She was courageous. She was proud. She was just a lovely woman," Tripp described.

Tripp said she believes she has an idea of who may have pulled the trigger, and hopes that person is brought to justice.

"My sister is not going to be closing the book. This investigation is not going to be thrown under a rug," said Tripp. "Whoever did this by you really took a big part and a big piece of our family. You're not going to get away with this."

APD is still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information, you can call the Austin Police Department or Austin Crimestoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

