Family of slain Austin protestor suing Uber

The lawsuit states that the company should have known Sgt. Daniel Perry was "dangerous."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of slain Austin protestor Garrett Foster is now suing Uber, claiming they should have known that his alleged killer, Sgt. Daniel Perry, was a "dangerous, ticking time-bomb."

Perry was charged with the 2020 death of Foster. Reportedly, he shot and killed Foster while he was driving with Uber in Downtown Austin. As he pulled into a crowd of protestors, reports state he found himself surrounded. He was eventually approached by Perry, who was said to be carrying a weapon at the time.

The lawsuit states that Perry posted online that he had previously threatened to shoot protestors.

"Perry's online animosity was not just rhetorical, and it was not at all ambiguous," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also states that although Uber had a "nominal policy" preventing its drivers from carrying firearms, the company did not generally enforce it. It also claims Perry fired six times toward Perry, striking him four times.

Meanwhile, Perry remains indicted on multiple charges, including murder, in the case. In August, his attempt to get the murder charge dropped was denied.