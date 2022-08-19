Family Service offers mental and emotional support as new school year nears in Uvalde

The San Antonio non-profit has providing a variety of counseling resources in Uvalde since 2000.

UVALDE, Texas — Nearly three months after the tragedy in Uvalde and Family Service continues to help the impacted community members navigate the complex path of grief.

The San Antonio-based non-profit has been one of many organizations on the ground in Uvalde assisting families following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Family Service offers immediate and long-term counseling. The non-profit’s presence in Uvalde goes back two decades.



“They’re still in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and there’s so much going on trying to figure out what all that means,” said Family Service CEO Mary Garr.

Garr said everyone experiences grief differently. It’s a journey she noted can take years to learn how to properly cope with.

Family Service’s team of counselors is meeting with families and children during a vital time, where fear and anxiety are driven by the return to school in the next few weeks.

“Help them understand about coming back into the school environment or going to school remotely and for some it’s even looking at schools in other districts to not trigger emotions or grief. Just how to find a way to move forward,” Garr said.

It’s emotional and mental support needed more than ever in a community torn by tragedy.

“Having that ability to meet face to face and sit down at a table or sit down on the floor with the children, play therapy or conversations and just finding ways to connect, it’s an ongoing process to deal with the trauma and the grief and then moving forward.”

Family Service in Uvalde is located at 3100 E Main St in the Walmart. Those who wish to receive mental health support and other human service’s needs can enter through door outside of the Home and Pharmacy entrance.