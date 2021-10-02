'Constant heartbreak.' Family remembers daughter who died in Cedar Park pool incident

In June 2019, the DelaPeñas got a call they hope no one ever has to get. Now they're hoping their loss can push for change to save others.

Now there's a place that will always make the DelaPeñas think of their daughter.

Six-year-old Cati DelaPeña was found at the bottom of the pool and died the next day at the hospital.

Eighteen months ago, we covered the death of a young girl swimming at a Cedar Park pool. She was part of a summer camp that was there on a field trip.

But what happened the second day of camp, they'll never forget.

They said the director at High Hopes told them the pool staff had them covered and there would be a life jacket placed on all of the non-swimmers before they got in the pool.

This is why the DelaPeñas said they told the camp if Cati went to the pool, she needed to wear a life jacket.

"The staff knew that, you know, Cati looked like a normal little girl, she acted like a normal little girl, but she did have Down syndrome," John DelaPeña said. "We asked about, you know, what kind of activities they did. They said we do take pool trips twice a week. We said, you know, Cati has Down syndrome, so she's got lower muscle tone, she can't swim."

"Any mother is going to go check out the summer camp, ask those specific questions," Kori DelaPeña added.

"So we found, High Hopes Summer Camp here in Cedar Park, and they had spots available and, you know, we went and took a tour," said John DelaPeña.

Constant heartbreak. It's a story that began two years ago when deciding on a summer camp for their two daughters.

"If you're a mother who's lost a child, that's the only way. I can't explain it to you," said Kori DelaPeña.

They're both going through what no parent would ever hope to go through. Something they said can't be described.

"She would always ask me, you know, 'Dance with me, Daddy,'" said John DelaPeña before realizing he would never get those nights again. "But, yeah, full of joy."

"Very popular at school, very friendly," added John DelaPeña, as Kori echoed.

"Our Cati was very social and she was very go-getter," said Kori DelaPeña.

Chapter two : "A perfect storm"

"I dropped her off and I asked the director specifically on what their plan was," said Kori DelaPeña before choking back tears. "We were told again the protocol was pretty easy, that they would have all the little ones, that included Cati, at the non-deep end."

But, according to the family, that didn't happen.

"They called us and told us that there had been an accident at the pool," said John DelaPeña. "We were working so we both rushed to the hospital."

Cati was first taken to St. Davids North, then transferred to Dell Children's the next day, where she died.

"She was just leaving," remembered Kori DelaPeña.

"There was no brain activity really, so we just trusted in their opinion and said OK," added John DelaPeña.

But how could this happen? Cati's parents described it as a "perfect storm" of things gone wrong.

"So, first of all, you know, the campers had more kids than they were allowed to, according to their license," said John DelaPeña.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission assessment form from the incident, the camp was licensed for 110 campers. Yet the day Cati was found at the bottom of the pool, there were actually 112.

"The City of Cedar Park shouldn't have allowed them in the pool," claimed John DelaPeña.

According to Cedar Park's pool rules, they should have been asked to leave.

"Failure of any agency to comply with the provisions of this policy shall result in denial of access to the pool," said the pool rules online.

"There weren't any life jackets put on any of the kids that would have needed them, even if the parents requested," he said.

"I don't know what else we could have done, we did everything," said Kori DelaPeña.