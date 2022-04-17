Round Rock family continues to rebuild business damaged by tornado

The Amburgeys had their food truck totaled. While they wait for their new truck, they are working out of a truck someone let them borrow.

AUSTIN, Texas — A few weeks ago, a tornado tore through Round Rock. Dozens of people suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

Ambur Fire was one of the businesses damaged in the tornado. It had to close down for about two weeks.

"There was a 75-foot utility pole, and it crashed on the trailer," said Scott Amburgey, co-owner of Ambur Fire.

It was a food truck he and his wife opened up less than a year ago. It was a project they started to keep their minds occupied during a difficult time in their lives when their babies were in intensive care. So, when they found out their food truck was destroyed, they didn't know what to feel.

"To be in business for about ten months now," said Amburgey. "And, you know, have your brand new food trailer that you saved up all your money for totaled out. It was devastating. It really was."

They lost thousands of dollars worth of food and had no place to keep selling. But a call helped them get back on track earlier than expected.

"He was kind enough to say, 'Hey, you know what? I've got this purple trailer that I can loan you,'" Amburgey said. "You can borrow this for as long as you need it until you can get another one built and get back up and running."

Co-owner Sally Amburgey said their new trailer is coming soon.

"We're getting things back on track, you know, on a roll and going to open with the new truck coming this coming week."

In the meantime, they'll continue to work hard because they've had to invest a lot of money.

"Insurance covered part of the trailer," he added. "But it didn't cover all the damages. So, we're still trying to recoup some of our money."

Thankfully, business is doing well. The community has shown an outpouring amount of love and support since the tornado hit.

