'I still feel shocked, and I don't feel like this is real' | Family of man found dead in Lady Bird Lake still pushes for answers

Chris Clark's body was pulled from Lady Bird lake near Longhorn Dam on April 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A bouquet of flowers still sits at the edge of Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam in Austin. The flowers are there to serve in memory of 30-year-old Chris Clark, who was found dead in the lake on April 15.

Investigators with the Austin Police Department said that day that they had received several calls about a body in the water. Multiple agencies responded and recovered the person who would later be identified as John Christopher Hays-Clark.

Reegan Aparicio shares a 12-year-old son with Clark and described him as someone who had a big heart, could brighten a room, and loved his son very much.

"I still feel shocked, and I don't feel like this is real," said Aparicio .

Aparicio said the last time she saw Clark was on Easter Sunday, and that the day he died was just like any other day.

He left the house, but this time, he never returned.

"It's devastating. My heart feels like it's broken because typically he calls, but no more," said Aparicio.

Aparicio added she has received little to no answers from investigators about what led up to Clark's death, and doesn't believe it was an accident.

"They won't give us any answers. Everything literally has been pending is what we're being told," she said. "I don't think they're taking it as serious."

Investigators have said they don't believe there was any foul play and that the investigation remains ongoing.

As for Aparicio, she said she will keep pushing for answers until her family gets closure.

"I think that something is going on at the lake, and I just want anybody who has information, Austin Police Department or even just a random person at the lake or who was there, if y'all know anything, to say it."

"And for the community in that area, just to be safe at all times," Aparicio concluded.

A cause of death for Clark has not been released. KVUE reached out to the Travis County medical examiner on Saturday for an update, but has not yet received a response.

Clark's family said they are making funeral arrangements, and his funeral is set for May 13.

They have also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover with the costs.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter