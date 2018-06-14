AUSTIN -- The family of an Austin police officer who died from his injuries after colliding with a car while escorting a funeral in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the funeral home and motorcycle escort company behind the procession, court documents obtained reveal.

Sept. 1, 2016, Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq was driving a motorcycle as part of a team that was guiding a funeral procession in North Austin when a woman struck him with her vehicle. Police said that the driver -- identified as Ana Maria Prado -- failed to yield to Abdul-Khaliq. He died from his injuries three days later and a funeral with full police honors was held Sept. 8, 2016. Prado was charged with driving without a license.

A Houston attorney is representing the children and parents of Abdul-Khaliq in a lawsuit against Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, Inc. and transportation company Round Rock Motorcycle Escorts LLC. -- two businesses behind the funeral procession that Abdul-Khaliq was involved in during the crash. Abdul-Khaliq was working for Round Rock Motorcycle Escorts, which was performing work on behalf of Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit alleges that during the procession, a member of the team signaled to Prado that it was safe to proceed in front of the procession. Despite telling Prado that it was safe to proceed, the team member failed to warn Abdul-Khaliq before he was struck by her vehicle, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said that the funeral home did not adequately train their employees and did not take adequate precautions in the planning of the procession. The lawsuit also states that the route taken was negligently planned and executed.

“Officer Abdul-Khaliq devoted his career to the City of Austin and was a loving father and son," the lawyer said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to the negligence of others he lost his life.”

KVUE has reached out to Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, Inc. and Round Rock Motorcycle Escorts LLC. Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home said they do not have a comment at this time. Round Rock Motorcycle Escorts has not returned KVUE's calls yet.

