AUSTIN — Christian Daniel, 65, has lived in Austin for more than 20 years.

He is originally from Haiti and was visiting his mother and family friends on Aug. 13. After he landed at the Port-Au-Prince International Airport, he hopped in a taxi to get to his mother. Just a few blocks away though, unknown gunmen stopped his vehicle and killed him.

Daniel's body was brought back to the United States on Friday, but his family still is looking for answers.

"I mean, no one knows. No one [has] an answer why," said Dordy Pierre-Baul, Daniel's nephew.

Christan's family said he was very involved in the community. He attended Skyview Baptist Church in Northeast Austin, and worked for more than 20 years at Westminster, a senior living facility.

"I'm never gonna forget him. Ever. Because you know, like I said, that's my ... that's my brother, man. That's my brother," said Jean-Claud Jermain.

What his family wants now is to properly hold a funeral for Daniel, and justice for a man who the family says played a huge role in many lives.

"He wore, like, many hats. It's a father, it's a mentor, it's a friend," said Pierre-Baul.

To help the family with funeral and financial support, click here.

