AUSTIN, Texas — San Juana Macias, 40, was reported missing on July 5. She was later found dead in a motel room in Northeast Austin.

Macias' ex-boyfriend, Jamie Jerome Wingwood, is the main suspect in the case. Wingwood led police on a chase that ended in Louisiana, where he was taken into custody.

Wingwood admitted to killing Macias and told police that her body was in a room at the Roadway Inn and Suites in Northeast Austin. Her body was found inside the enclosed base of the bed, under the mattress.

Macias was a mother of six.

KVUE spoke with some of her family members who are remembering her for the kind and strong person they say she was.

"[Feeling] hurt, confused, lost," said 25-year-old Andrea Tealer, one of Macias' daughters. "Because I just don't know why."

"A nice woman, she was sweet," said 13-year-old Tamal Dilworth, Macias' son. "Just a lot going through my head but ... gotta stay strong for my family."

Tealer said her mother was a certified nursing assistant.

"All she did was work, work trying to give us the life that she didn't have growing up as a kid," Tealer said. "She was a very hard worker. She loved her residents, she loved the elderly, she always took care of them very well."

Some former coworkers and loved ones have shared memories of Macias on social media, including on this GoFundMe page, which was set up to help her family with funeral costs.

"I didn't think people was gonna be willing to help as much as they've been helping," Tealer said. "You know, people from all over."

Tealer said she's grateful for the support and just wants her mom remembered for the good times.

"She was my best friend. She was like, literally my best friend," Tealer said. "She always took care of my family. Family is everything."

