Family files lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting during SXSW 2019

Isaiah Hutchison was killed after a shootout involving officers and other suspects after a traffic collision in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a 23-year-old killed in 2019 after a traffic disturbance and shooting in Downtown Austin during South by Southwest has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Austin. In that lawsuit, they also call attention to reports by multiple agencies analyzing claims of racism and racial profiling within the department.

Isaiah Hutchinson was killed on March 17, 2019, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire between police and other individuals involved. At this time, it is unclear if Hutchinson was fatally shot by police or from other gunfire.

The officers who fired the shots have been identified as: Dane O'Neil, Zachary Woods, Deandre Wright and Trey Nelson.

According to the lawsuit, Hutchinson was the passenger of a black Maserati SUV that was rear-ended by a Monte Carlo at the intersection of Seventh and Neches streets. It states that after the collision, a friend and an acquaintance of Hutchinson stopped at the next stoplight and both exited the vehicle to get insurance information from the driver of the Monte Carlo.

The suit states Hutchinson had opened the rear passenger door but did not fully exit the vehicle himself. It states that when the friend and acquaintance approached the Monte Carlo, a physical conflict ensued and gunshots were fired toward them.

At the time of the incident, during a police press conference, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley reported shots were also fired at police.

"What is then seen immediately following [the disturbance] is muzzle blasts from a firearm being shot from inside that vehicle towards the individuals that were punching them," Chief Manley said back in 2019. "Those individuals then walk back towards their vehicle, one appears to have been shot in the manner in which he's double over, but he then pulls out a pistol from his waistband ... The suspect at this point fires at the officers. Our officers return fire as the suspect was getting in the vehicle and then both of those vehicles fled the scene."

APD officers were working crowd control for the festival nearby when they heard the gunshots and responded rapidly toward the vehicles. Video evidence shows multiple officers shooting toward Hutchinson.

According to the suit, some of the officers appeared to be dressed in street clothes. It states the officers at no time identified themselves as law enforcement nor did they order Hutchinson to drop his weapon, which the lawsuit claims he was holding to defend himself from the shots from the other vehicle.

Police said officers were later flagged down by someone in another vehicle who witnessed the event. Chief Manley said this car attempted to drive around the vehicles involved in the incident and, as it drove by, it was struck by gunfire from one of the vehicles, injuring one person inside.

The Maserati was eventually found abandoned, with Hutchinson's body dead in the backseat.

The lawsuit calls attention to recent studies analyzing the APD after critiques of racism, bigotry and racial profiling within the department from multiple agencies.

"These recent findings by Austin's City Council, Office of Police Oversight, Office of Innovation and Equity Office are binding evidentiary admissions by the City that is policing policies have led to disproportionate and unconstitutional police violence against members of the Black and Hispanic communities in Austin," the lawsuit states. "Isaiah Hutchinson, a Black man and native Texan, suffered a tragic death that is a direct result of racism that has permeated policing in Austin."

This case is currently under review by the Travis County District Attorney's Office. It is expected to be presented to a grand jury in early summer 2021.

A spokesperson for the City of Austin released the following statement on Wednesday: “We are aware of the lawsuit and we are prepared to defend the City.”